Friends and family participate in Amy Mihaljevic Memorial Run & Walk

It has been 35 years since Amy Mihaljevic was kidnapped and killed in Bay Village.

On Saturday, friends and family participated in The Amy Mihaljevic Memorial Run & Walk and raised over $10,000 to bring justice for Amy and renew hope for the Mihaljevic family.

The event directly impacted Amy's investigation, and the Bay Village Police Department is one step closer to finding Amy's killer through DNA testing.

Amy Mihaljevic, 10, of Bay Village, was kidnapped and murdered on Oct. 27, 1989.

News 5 has done extensive coverage of her case following the ongoing investigation by the Bay Village Police Department.

Mark Kevesdy, the event organizer, told News 5 why the event was so important.

"Ultimately it's remembering Amy," said Kevesdy, "more importantly, right now it's solving the case."

Earlier this month, Bay Village investigators retested Amy's clothing for DNA, and the lab found unknown male DNA on her clothing.

