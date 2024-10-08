Investigators testing man's DNA found on Amy Mihaljevic's clothing

New DNA evidence recently found on Amy Mihaljevic's clothing may someday lead to the discovery of her killer's identity.

According to the Bay Village Police Department, her clothing was recently retested, and a lab found an unknown man's DNA on them, but there's one problem—the amount of DNA collected is too low to be used to create a profile.

However, authorities said they hope new DNA testing procedures that could be available in the future may shine a light on the decades-old murder.

"We are being told there may be new DNA tests on the horizon that can identify DNA profiles with the small amount of DNA we have. We're optimistic that DNA advancements can possibly lead us to a break in the case in the future," said Bay Village Police Det. Sgt. Jay Elish.

Amy's disappearance

On Oct. 27, 1989, Amy received a phone call that would lead to one of Northeast Ohio’s most high-profile kidnapping and murder investigations.

She was home alone when the phone rang. To this day, the person on the other end of the call is still unknown, as well as what was said during the conversation with Amy.

What is known, however, is that the caller convinced her to meet at a nearby shopping center so the two of them could buy a gift for her mother.

Amy's classmates told police they had seen her talking to an unknown man near the barbershop at Bay Village Square on the afternoon of her disappearance.

Her body was found on Feb. 8, 1990. She had been stabbed to death and left in a field on Township Road 1181 in Ashland County.

In 2021, investigators announced that a curtain found several hundred yards from her body had her DNA on it and may hold a clue to what happened to her.

Bay Village reveals new clues in Amy Mihaljevic case, ask for public's help

The killer's identity remains a mystery.

Anyone with information about Amy Mihaljevic’s death is asked to call investigators at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234.

