Friends shocked by death of parent, teachers in vehicle involved in Tuscarawas Valley High School bus crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A day after the tragic I-70 highway crash involving a charter bus, a semi-truck and cars, we are learning more about the six victims who lost their lives.

Three students on the bus were killed, and two parent chaperones and a teacher in a car also died.

The Tuscarawas Valley School District posted the names and faces of the six people connected to “Tusky Valley” High School who died tragically Tuesday morning.

Among the victims was parent chaperon Shannon Wigfield. She was also a beloved English teacher at Buckeye Career Center.

“I just never knew her to have a bad day,” said Bob Alsept, superintendent at the center. “When I saw her in the hallways, when I saw her around students, she was a wonderful teacher...She really took an interest in the kids."

Wigfield was in a car with another parent chaperon, Kristy Gaynor, and math teacher Dave Kennet. They were following a charter bus with band members on board, on their way to a performance in Columbus, when the five-vehicle crash happened on I-70 west.

Three students on the bus were killed when a semi slammed into the back of bus.

Wigfield, Gaynor and Kennet were killed in the car.

Friends told News 5 that Kennet, a teacher at the high school, loved gardening, hiking, camping and skiing. His neighbor said he was a great guy who was looking forward to taking that trip with the kids."

News 5 Photo of Dave Kennet left at a memorial at Tuscarawas Valley High School.

“I just am floored. I just can't say enough about how bad I feel about this whole thing,” said Cindy Manfull about her treasured friendship with Kennet. She said the two traded plants and vegetables. She also told us many students look up to him.

"Great guy. He loved the kids that he taught. He was looking forward to retirement,” Manfull said. She also said Kennett was looking forward to the trip to Columbus and the band’s show.

A day later, she can't believe the tragic outcome.

“He said he was hoping to be back by 5 o'clock before it got dark, then he's gone,” Manfull said.

Through the unimaginable loss, people all over Tuscarawas County are vowing to pray for each other, support each other, and hold each other up.

"It’s just such a very difficult time,” Alsept said. “We're a great community who I know will pull together but certainly our thought and prayers are with the parents and the families of those who have suffered such a tragic loss."