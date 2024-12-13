From Grinch to Santa: Cleveland man serves holiday cheer to the United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Last week, we introduced you to the man who went from Grinch to Santa Claus, raising thousands to help others have a joyful holiday while finding new meaning in the season. Friday, we watched him deliver the Christmas spirit in person.

You need a suit, a jolly spirit, and plenty of joy to be Santa.

Channeling his inner Claus, Ryan Sowers is spreading holiday cheer at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland.

“We have 235 people that we're going to meet with today and give presents to. That's number one. Number two, we have a meal back there in the back cafeteria for about 150 people,” said Sowers, the founder of Santa Sowers.

Years ago, Sowers struggled with the holidays after losing his father on Christmas when he was just nine. But everything changed when he met his wife, Maria Tofalo Sowers, who also holds the title of Mrs. Claus.

"She came to me and said, you need to change this about yourself. You are the most jovial, happy but lucky person, and why in the world are you such a Grinch about Christmas," Sowers told News 5 last week.

So, Sowers made it his mission to shift his perspective and spread joy instead of pain. Last week, he told News 5 that each year he raises thousands of dollars to donate to a worthy cause. Then once the funds are collected, Santa Sowers gets to work making the magic happen.

“Its so fitting it completely matches his heart and who he is as a person,” Maria said.

Dressed in his red suit, Sowers is using Santa’s magical touch to uplift those at UCP by personally delivering gifts to each individual. The joy doesn’t stop with the clients; it extends to their families as well.

James Sulzer’s daughter, who has a traumatic brain injury, was meeting Santa for the first time. It brought him joy to see his daughter smile.

“Its very sweet. I think it’s amazing he [is] doing this,” said Sulzer, “Normally, you wouldn’t be able to do something like this because it’s just covered in other kids who are all over him, to have her [experience] that special attention is very important.”

The staff felt the joy, too. Lakesha Porch, who has worked at UCP for 15 years, sees her clients as family.

“I thought it was very nice for him to come in and just give back to this community. Because one, they deserve it, and number two, it makes their day. It makes them smile and it makes them happy,” Porch said.

For Sowers, UCP holds a special place in his heart because of his sister, Rebekka.

“To be able to serve and to be able to honor my sister through my service is tremendous,” said Sowers.

Through every interaction, Ryan aims to remind everyone they're loved too.

“If I can bring more awareness and more joy to people that need it on the holidays, that's the dream for me, especially here in our own backyard in Cleveland,” said Sowers.

Sowers set a goal of raising $20,000 this year, and he exceeded it, raising nearly $23,000. The money was used to buy gifts and meals, with the remainder donated to UCP. Ryan plans to make Santa Sowers even bigger and better every year, reminding everyone of the importance of giving back and spreading holiday cheer.