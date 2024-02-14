Fronter Airlines adds 10 nonstop flight destinations at Hopkins

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it has added 10 nonstop service destinations from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to areas across the country, with seat upgrades starting at $19.

“Our growth in Cleveland is soaring,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to connect consumers in Northeast Ohio with low fares to even more destinations throughout the U.S. Our new crew base at CLE set to open in March will help support our rapidly growing operations.”

The flights start on May 17, with most running four times a week. Flights to New York run daily.



SERVICE TO:

SERVICE START:

SERVICE FREQUENCY:

INTRO FARE:

Houston Bush (IAH)

May 17, 2024

4x/week

$19*

Jacksonville (JAX)

May 22, 2024

4x/week

$19*

New Orleans (MSY)

May 22, 2024

4x/week

$19*

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

May 21, 2024

3x/week

$19*

Austin (AUS)

May 16, 2024

3x/week

$19*

Charleston (CHS)

May 17, 2024

4x/week

$19*

Savannah (SAV)

May 16, 2024

3x/week

$19*

Salt Lake City (SLC)

May 16, 2024

3x/week

$59*

Pensacola (PNS)

May 21, 2024

3x/week

$19*

Baltimore (BWI)

May 16, 2024

3x/week

$19*

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)***

May 17, 2024

4x/week

$19*

New York LaGuardia (LGA)***

April 10, 2024

Daily

$19*



In total, Frontier Airlines has 30 different destinations available out of Cleveland.

“We at Cleveland Hopkins are incredibly pleased with the increasingly diverse mix of business and leisure destinations Frontier is adding for Northeast Ohio residents and visitors alike,” said Bryant L. Francis, C.M., director of Port Control. “Today's announcement brings Frontier to thirty nonstop destinations, more than any other airline at CLE, and includes new service to several of our top unserved markets. This expansion further solidifies Frontier's commitment to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and we look forward to welcoming the additional service and the new opportunities it will create for travelers.”

