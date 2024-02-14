Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fronter Airlines adds 10 nonstop flight destinations at Hopkins

Frontier Airlines airliner, r m
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE--In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photograph, a Frontier Airlines plane moves down a taxiway at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Frontier Airlines airliner, r m
Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 11:03:29-05

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it has added 10 nonstop service destinations from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to areas across the country, with seat upgrades starting at $19.

“Our growth in Cleveland is soaring,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to connect consumers in Northeast Ohio with low fares to even more destinations throughout the U.S. Our new crew base at CLE set to open in March will help support our rapidly growing operations.”

The flights start on May 17, with most running four times a week. Flights to New York run daily.

SERVICE TO:
SERVICE START:
SERVICE FREQUENCY:
INTRO FARE:
Houston Bush (IAH)
May 17, 2024
4x/week
$19*
Jacksonville (JAX)
May 22, 2024
4x/week
$19*
New Orleans (MSY)
May 22, 2024
4x/week
$19*
Myrtle Beach (MYR)
May 21, 2024
3x/week
$19*
Austin (AUS)
May 16, 2024
3x/week
$19*
Charleston (CHS)
May 17, 2024
4x/week
$19*
Savannah (SAV)
May 16, 2024
3x/week
$19*
Salt Lake City (SLC)
May 16, 2024
3x/week
$59*
Pensacola (PNS)
May 21, 2024
3x/week
$19*
Baltimore (BWI)
May 16, 2024
3x/week
$19*
Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)***
May 17, 2024
4x/week
$19*
New York LaGuardia (LGA)***
April 10, 2024
Daily
$19*

In total, Frontier Airlines has 30 different destinations available out of Cleveland.

“We at Cleveland Hopkins are incredibly pleased with the increasingly diverse mix of business and leisure destinations Frontier is adding for Northeast Ohio residents and visitors alike,” said Bryant L. Francis, C.M., director of Port Control. “Today's announcement brings Frontier to thirty nonstop destinations, more than any other airline at CLE, and includes new service to several of our top unserved markets. This expansion further solidifies Frontier's commitment to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and we look forward to welcoming the additional service and the new opportunities it will create for travelers.”

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Frontier announced last year that it is expanding with a new crew base in Cleveland, bringing hundreds of jobs to our area. Watch more in the player below:

Frontier Airlines bringing hundreds of jobs to Cleveland

RELATED: Frontier Airlines expanding in Cleveland with 'crew base,' bringing hundreds of jobs

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through