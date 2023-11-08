Frontier Airlines expanding in Cleveland with 'crew base,' bringing hundreds of jobs

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday morning that a new crew base will be coming to Cleveland starting in March.

A crew base means the Cleveland Hopkins Airport will be a center of operations for Frontier crew members, as opposed to a hub, which is a central airport that connects passenger routes.

During their press conference, Frontier announced that the crew base is expected to bring in up to 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants, and 50 aircraft maintenance personnel within its first year of operation.

Combined with airport positions, the airline is expected to generate nearly $80 million annually in local wages, with further growth anticipated in the coming years, according to a press release from Frontier.

“We’re excited to partner with the Cleveland community as we continue to expand our operation at CLE and bring meaningful economic impact to the area through new jobs,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, of Frontier Airlines. “A crew base also positively impacts customers as it helps to support smooth flight operations. Our new crew base reflects our commitment to continued growth at CLE as we bring even more of our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to area residents."

Frontier currently has 17 nonstop routes out of Cleveland.

“The City of Cleveland and the entire region will benefit from this announcement and the many layers of value that come with a new crew base,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “We are grateful for the confidence Frontier has in the Cleveland market and for the economic boost that will follow from this investment.”