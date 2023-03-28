Frontier offering direct flights from Cleveland to Dallas, Charlotte, San Diego, San Francisco this summer

Frontier Airlines is offering new seasonal nonstop service from Cleveland to San Francisco, Dallas-Forth Worth, San Diego and Charlotte in May and June, and offering discounted introductory fares for travelers who book by April 4.

According to a news release from Frontier, the low-cost airline will begin offering direct flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on the following dates for the introductory fares listed below:

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Service start: May 12, 2023

Service frequency: 4 times a week

Intro fare: $49

Charlotte (CLT)

Service start: May 12, 2023

Service frequency: 4 times a week (starting May 20 – first week will be less frequent)

Intro fare: $29

San Diego (SAN)

Service start: June 8, 2023

Service frequency: 3 times a week

Intro fare: $89

San Francisco (SFO)

Service start: June 23, 2023

Service frequency: 4 times a week

Intro fare: $99

To receive the introductory fare, roundtrip or one-way flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 4, 2023, according to the Frontier news release. Flights are valid for nonstop travel on select days of the week between May 10, 2023 and August 15, 2023. The following blackout dates apply: May 26-29, 2023, June 30, 2023-July 9, 2023.

Frontier Airlines allows one personal item included with your fare; the item, including handles, wheels and straps, cannot be larger than eight inches deep by 18 inches wide by 14 inches tall. Click here for a price calculator for carry-on and checked baggage, as well as other optional services.

The company stated that frequency and times are subject to change.

Click here for the latest information about flights from Cleveland, and to book a flight.



Scripps News reported late last year that Frontier Airlines no longer offers traditional phone customer service as an option, and has fully transitioned to a digital model with a chatbot to answer common questions, and live chat with a support agent when needed.

RELATED: Frontier drops customer service phone line, offers chat service

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.