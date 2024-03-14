Frontier opens its crew base at Hopkins, bringing 400 new jobs

Frontier Airlines officially opened its crew base at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thursday. The base will allow for more direct flights out of Cleveland.

Additionally, the base will open up 400 jobs for the airport: 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants and 50 aircraft personnel.

"Whenever we open a brand new crew base, we do a couple of things. We do a lot of local hiring, and the response has been really, really positive, but we also invite our employees who are based around the country to transfer into this new base," Steve Schuller, the senior vice president of human resources for Frontier Airlines, said.

By the start of the summer, Frontier said it expects to have 30 routes out of Cleveland.

The base is expected to generate $80 million per year.

