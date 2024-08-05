Frustration mounts over staffing gaps at Cleveland's Real Time Crime Center

CLEVELAND — There’s more frustration about staffing gaps at Cleveland’s Real-Time Crime Center. Police officers request help from the center when something’s happening.

Last week, News 5 Investigators uncovered that no one is dedicated to watching live camera feeds and answering those calls during some overnight hours. Police brass confirm a gap in staffing.

After analyzing a public records request, News 5 Investigators found a nearly 5-hour average staffing gap in April. One weekend had a nearly 10 hour staffing gap at the Real-Time Crime Center.

"I should not have to be hearing it from Tara Morgan at Channel 5,” said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek.

Polensek, who is the Council Safety Committee Chair, says his frustration is driven by a lack of communication from the administration about what’s working and what’s not.

“It’s got to be staffed around the clock,” Polensek said.

Last month, News 5 Investigators spoke with Commander Ron Kauntz about real-time staffing.

Kauntz said it’s staffed every day, beginning early morning and ending late evening.

Our reporting showed calls from dispatch went to voicemail overnight.

“There is a gap we’re not going to be able to cover 24 hours every day,” Kauntz said. Police said the first go-to is real-time Crime. District and road supervisors can tap into cameras on their desktops or cars. But it may not be as quick.

"They need to explain the mechanics of that. You need to have people in there,” Polensek said.

“Well, if there’s calls officers can’t get footage on, yes, that would be a concern,” Police Union President Andy Gasiewski said.

Gasiewski told News 5 Investigators he’s heard real-time crime is effective when people are there.

“We need people; that's just about it,” Gasiewski said. “Oh, yeah, we need people in real-time crime staffing, probably all three shifts. We need officers on the streets to make that tool an effective tool,” Gasiewski said.

In May 2022, Mayor Justin Bibb wanted Real Time Crime staffed 24/7.

Kauntz told News 5 Investigators they’re looking at getting two hires.

“How long is that going to take? Look how long it takes to hire people around here.” Polsensek said.

Polensek says he plans to bring up his concerns at the next Council Safety Committee meeting.