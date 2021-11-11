Fuel mix-up at Avon Lake Speedway results in tainted gas for customers

AVON LAKE, Ohio — There was a fuel mix-up at the Speedway on Walker Road in Avon Lake Tuesday, resulting in reports of tainted gas by customers who fueled up there, confirmed 7-11, Speedway’s parent company.

After receiving the reports, the company stopped sales of the tainted gasoline and closed gas operations to remove and dispose of the tainted fuel, the company said in a email statement to News 5.

The company plans to re-open gas operations at the Speedway at 32769 Walker Road after the corrections are completed.

Customers who believe their car was impacted by the fuel mix-up can call 1-800-643-1948, the company said.

