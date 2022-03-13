Fundraiser marks 1 year since shooting at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Exactly one year after an off-duty Cuyahoga County Corrections officer died during a shooting outside the Parma bar, Rookies Sports Bar & Grill spent the day honoring the life of the security guard it lost.

Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, 27, an off-duty Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer with a valid CCW permit, was working as a security guard for the bar on March 13, 2021. After Acierno was shot, Cruz returned fire at the shooter, striking him.

“One year ago, evil decided to come in through our parking lot and Tim decided to go out and stop it,” Rookies Bar & Grill owner Angel Agosto said. “We refuse to let evil dictate what we’re going to do going forward. What better way than to celebrate his life and to make it positive going forward.”

Jose Cruz, Tim’s father, announced the “Tim Cruz Be A Hero Foundation” at the fundraising event, which will work to help reward local heroes nominated in the community.

News 5 Jose Cruz installs a plaque to honor his son at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill during the fundraising event.

“Be A Hero because there’s plenty of heroes out there that aren’t aware that people like us exist to help them,” he said.

Parma police commended Cruz’s heroic actions in firing at and striking the shooter, saying he “most likely saved additional lives while giving up his own life as other bar patrons were still in the area or exiting the bar.”

Police arrested a 27-year-old man and his 30-year-old-brother in connection with the shooting. Both men are facing two counts of aggravated murder, police said.

In addition to Cruz, Sean Acierno, 29, also died that day. Acierno was walking through the parking lot of the bar when he was shot, police said.

