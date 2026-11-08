Funeral plans, procession route announced for fallen North Royalton firefighter

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Funeral arrangements and a procession route have been announced for a North Royalton firefighter who died while responding to a house fire in Broadview Heights Monday night.

Firefighter-paramedic Ryan Milligan, 36, died, and fellow firefighter-paramedic Andrew Protsman, 38, was seriously injured while assisting with the mutual aid call.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Grace Church on Pearl Road.

The funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. at Busch Funeral Home. The procession will head south on Ridge Road to Royalton Road, then west on Royalton Road past North Royalton Fire Station No. 1. The route will then continue west to York Road, passing North Royalton Fire Station No. 2.

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The route will continue on York Road to Sprague Road, then head west on Sprague Road and north on Pearl Road toward Grace Church.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Grace Church. After the service, the procession will travel along Pearl Road to West 130th Street and Brookpark Road before arriving at Holy Cross Cemetery for burial.

"We encourage the residents of North Royalton and our surrounding communities to line the procession route and help us honor Ryan's life, service, and ultimate sacrifice," the North Royalton Fire Department posted on social media.

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Milligan, a 10-year veteran with the department, planned to climb the ranks in North Royalton. According to the city, he had recently signed up for a future fire lieutenant promotional exam.

He leaves behind a wife, two small children and many more who loved him.

"It was a tragedy. You have a 36-year-old with two kids and he's not coming home," Broadview Heights Ward 2 City Council member Brian Wolf previously said.

The department is down two members while Protsman recovers from serious injuries suffered in the same fire. Neighboring departments are filling in for now.