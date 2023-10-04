Future of historic Cumberland Pool in Cleveland Heights part of new feasibility study

Cumberland Pool in Cleveland Heights opened in 1927. It’s a city landmark that Mayor Kahlil Seren said is “past its useful life."

“We've got leaks in the system. We've got issues with our wading pool,” Seren said.

The city also pointed to a failing boiler and other outdated facilities including restrooms and locker rooms.

News 5 Cleveland Cumberland Pool opened in 1927 in Cleveland Heights.

The city said minimum repairs are estimated to cost at least $100,000, which doesn't take into account a failing boiler and upgrades needed to the bathhouse.

Seren has authorized two feasibility studies being conducted by architecture firm GPD Group, looking at the future of aquatics in the city.

One study is looking into a complete overhaul of Cumberland that would feature multiple pools for different swim levels and activities.

“Our goal is to update it, modernize it, make it more useful for more people in our community,” Seren said.

The other study is looking into building an indoor pool at the community center.

“An indoor pool dedicated to the residents of Cleveland Heights would provide an even more expansive amenity that Cleveland Heights residents could use year-round with no interruptions,” Seren said.

Kim Ulatowski and Susan Ford said the pool is much more than a place to swim. They said it’s a community.

News 5 Cleveland Cumberland Pool is a city landmark in Cleveland Heights.

“I moved here for a job. I didn't know anybody. I had no family, and I found Cumberland,” Ford said. “And it became my community.”

It’s where their kids grew up playing and competing.

“They learned to swim here. They were on the diving team… the synchronized swimming team, which is something a lot of pools don’t have, (and) the swim team,” Ford said. “And then they were both lifeguards.”

Ulatowski echoed similar memories.

“I mean, our kids would get here (and) their goal was to be here from 7 o’clock in the morning when swim team started to 8 o’clock at night. So, we were here all day long,” Ulatowski said.

As adults, the two women are at the pool several days a week, enjoying lap swimming and water aerobics.

“I love this pool. It’s a historic pool. You just don’t see these types of pool anymore,” Ulatowski said.

They want to see the pool upgraded to attract more people – similar to what some neighboring cities have done in recent years.

But they’re concerned about work putting the pool out of commission during swim season.

“If you can get all your ducks in a row before the first shovel hits that ground, you can do a tight schedule,” Ulatowski said.

They also want the make sure the community has ample opportunities to give input and ask questions.

"I'd like to have a cross-section of our community say what they would like for this pool," Ulatowski said.

Seren said top-of-mind is causing the least amount of disruption to swim season but also stressed projects sometimes take longer and cost more than expected.

“No decisions about the ultimate form of this facility have been made. And no decision will be made without a full public conversation," Seren said.

The feasibility studies should be finished sometime in November.