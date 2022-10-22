Gage is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Gage:

Gage’s easygoing personality seems to keep him flying under the radar of prospective adopters. Families tend to walk right past his kennel since he is quiet and relaxed and not jumping up to say hello like some of the younger more rambunctious dogs. But we all know that high energy isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. There is a lot to be said for a relaxed best friend who is happy to kick back and chill with you on the couch or go for a quiet stroll in the Metro Parks. Gage still has plenty of spunk and charisma, and he is a staff and volunteer favorite. If you want to give this great dog the home he deserves, come meet him this weekend!



Cleveland APL

Gage is a 7-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull Mix.

Cleveland Animal Protective Leauge

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home. The adoption fees at the Cleveland APL are reduced until Oct. 23. Adult cats and dogs are $25.

Find out more about Gage and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

