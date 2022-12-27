Garfield Heights church damaged by vehicle hit-and-run over Christmas weekend, pastor says

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A church in Garfield Heights is asking for some help this holiday after someone drove into the building and drove off, according to the church’s pastor.

The vehicle hit the New Journey Church in Garfield Heights sometime over the weekend, either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and did major damage, according to Pastor Charles Redmon, Jr.

“It’s a big, big, gaping hole in the front of our ministry,” Redmon said. “Big mess with all the bricks and cinder blocks, glass, blocks, all kinds of things inside of inside the ministry.”

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 A view of the damage from inside the church.

Redmon said that Christmas services were held online that weekend due to the storm, and he’s thankful no one was hurt, because no one was inside the building when the crash happened.

Redmon said they found some debris from the car’s undercarriage and bumper near the crash site, and tire tracks are clearly visible.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Some of the vehicle debris left behind in the crash.

The cost to repair the damage is estimated to be upwards of $30,000, Redmon said. He also said they learned this morning that their insurance company is not covering the damage.

“We just don't have that kind of money sitting around,” Redmon said. “We are small church and we are into helping the community and to pushing the love of God out in the community. So hopefully looking for someone to help us support back.”

You can donate to the church’s GoFundMe here.

Redmon said they are also asking for anyone with information or possibly home surveillance footage of the incident to come forward.

Based on the debris left behind, Redmon said he believes the vehicle involved was a silver sedan or possibly a silver SUV.

“So anybody with any information, I hope that person is watching. I hope you're okay. But please come forward, you know, and just do the right thing,” he said.

