Garfield Heights firefighters respond to house explosion

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Garfield Heights Fire Department responded to a house explosion and fire Saturday evening.

It happened in the 4900 block of East 84th Street sometime between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

According to the Garfield Heights Fire Chief Kenny Strope, two men and one woman are reported missing.

Andrew Benesh | News 5 Cleveland

Firefighters received mutual aid from eight neighboring departments to battle flames and knock down the fire.

Rescue crews are on scene. Authorities said firefighters had trouble finding the gas line because it has been several years since it's been shut off.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Andrew Benesh | News 5 Cleveland

Crews are expected to be there through the night.

No injuries were reported by firefighters or anyone else at the scene.

