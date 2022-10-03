Garfield Heights Middle School students dismissed for day after 'dangerous contraband' found outside school

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights Middle School students were dismissed for the remainder of the day after the school was placed on lockdown when dangerous contraband was found outside the school building Monday morning, according to an announcement from the district.

At about 8 a.m., students at the middle school were temporarily moved to the Maple Leaf Elementary School gymnasium as part of a lockdown procedure that was implemented after the contraband was found, school officials stated.

Students were dismissed so that Garfield Heights Police can thoroughly complete their safety and security assessment of the building, the announcement states. Police were sweeping the building to ensure safety and security Monday morning.

Middle school students who walk or ride the bus were transported home by bus, but parents were allowed to pick up their students beginning at 9 a.m., district officials said. Students riding the bus can expect to arrive home within the next several hours.

Students that have extenuating circumstances will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

District officials did not say what dangerous contraband was found; News 5 is working to learn more.

