Garfield Heights Police investigate shooting at Pizza Hut

Garfield Heights Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Pizza Hut on Turney Road.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 04, 2024
The Garfield Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Pizza Hut on Turney Road.

When News 5 arrived at the scene, they found bullet casings and the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

A witness at the scene told News 5 that at least one person was transported to the hospital.

The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

