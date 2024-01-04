Garfield Heights Police investigate shooting at Pizza Hut

The Garfield Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Pizza Hut on Turney Road.

When News 5 arrived at the scene, they found bullet casings and the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Shooting in Garfield Heights at the Pizza Hut on Turney. Working to learn more about what happened here. Seems they have casings in the parking lot and just inside the door. At least one transported per a witness. pic.twitter.com/tfZDU7pNLx — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 4, 2024

A witness at the scene told News 5 that at least one person was transported to the hospital.

The condition of that person is unknown at this time.