Garfield Heights police officer rescues a woman from burning house

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Around 2:30 a.m., a Garfield Heights police officer rescued a woman from a burning home on East 84th Street, according to the Garfield Heights Fire Department.

The officer was out on patrol when he saw the home on fire and requested response from the Garfield Heights Fire Department while able to safely enter the home and evacuate the occupant, officials said.

The woman told the officer that there were no other occupants in the home but there were dogs in the basement.

According to the fire department, crews arrived at the scene to heavy fire on two sides of the home and through the roof.

The fire was activated to a second alarm. The Brooklyn Heights, Independence, Broadview Heights, Newburgh Heights, Bedford and Bedford Heights fire departments arrived at the scene to assist in getting the fire under control.

The fire was controlled by around 3:30 a.m. and one dog was located alive in the basement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

