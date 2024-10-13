Garfield Hts. church founded in 1854 celebrates anniversary with special worship service

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Sunday morning's worship service at St. John Lutheran Church in Garfield Heights was extra sentimental. The church was celebrating its 170th anniversary, founded in 1854 by German immigrants.

A table outside the sanctuary contained photographs and articles from the church's early days showcasing memories of not only the church but also the former school. Old membership books were even on display.

Rev. Dr. Kevin Wilson, president of the Ohio District, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, delivered Sunday's sermon. He talked about the church's history and how it can continue important missions in the future.

Beverly Myles attended the service. She said her great-grandparents founded St. John Lutheran.

Beverly Myles The young girl sitting in the front right pew is Beverly Myles. Her great-grandparents founded St. John Lutheran Church in 1854.

"I used to sit in the pews with my great-grandmother, and my grandparents, my parents, my brother, (and) my sister. We've led our lives here through a lot of adversity," Myles said. "We're a small congregation now. But for me, it just means coming back and reassessing with my ancestors. We're all here within the church together. It's just a blessing to be able to remember all of them and to commune with the new members that we have here."

The church's weekend-long celebration included a picnic and brunch.