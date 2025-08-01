Garlic festival returns to Shaker Square this month

CLEVELAND — Garlic lovers rejoice!

The Garlic Festival is coming back to Shaker Square on Aug. 23 from noon to 8 p.m. and Aug. 24 from noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and up, as well as children ages 4 to 12. Kids under four are admitted for free.

CLICK HERE for tickets and a schedule of events.

This unique event celebrates all things garlic. There will be food to sample, drinks to try, live music, chef demos and local vendors.

“This is the Midwest’s ground zero for all things garlic—think urban county fair meets foodie paradise,” said Emma Visnic, director of marketing and Outreach for North Union Farmers Market. “The Cleveland Garlic Festival is as much about community as it is about food.”

See highlights from last year's event:

