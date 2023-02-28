Garrett Morgan High School briefly placed on lockdown after shot fired nearby

Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials said Garrett Morgan High School was placed on a brief lockdown after a gunshot was reportedly fired nearby Tuesday afternoon.

According to CMSD, it happened after classes had already been dismissed for the day. An after school program was the only thing in session at the time.

The lockdown was in place while police responded nearby to a report of a gunshot.

No further information has been released by the district.

Cleveland Police said it couldn't confirm any shots were fired.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.