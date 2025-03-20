Gas skimmer device found at BP gas station in Mentor

The Mentor Police Department is investigating after a skimmer was found at the pump of the BP gas station at 5711 Heisley Road.

The department said in a Facebook post that it was unsure if anyone's credit card information was stolen.

Skimmers are usually attached to a card reader and can be found on gas pumps or ATM machines. They steal your data when you swipe your card.

If you find a card skimmer in Mentor, the police department asks that you contact them at 440-255-1234.

Here are tips from the Ohio Attorney General's Office on how to avoid identity theft involving skimmers:



Check for fake overlays, which are devices that identity thieves place over existing ATM/gas pump card readers. Most fake overlays are secured by tape. Try wiggling or pulling on the reader before inserting your card. If the device comes off, it is most likely a skimmer overlay.

Check for damaged or foreign objects inside the card reader.

Check for a gas pump security seal. Some gas stations place stickers on gas pumps that will turn void if the inside of the gas pump has been tampered with.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card. If you must use a debit card, run the transaction as credit, if possible.

If a pin code is required to complete the transaction, cover up the pin pad with your other hand. Thieves sometimes place small cameras in card readers to obtain PIN code information.

Pay inside at the cashier instead of paying at the pump.

Monitor your credit card and bank accounts regularly.

Skimmers have been found all across Northeast Ohio in recent years. Last summer, the Lorain County Sheriff's Office was investigating after several skimmers were found at grocery stores.

