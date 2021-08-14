Gas station canopy in Hudson collapses, no injuries reported

HUDSON, Ohio — The main canopy at a gas station in Hudson fell over Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

Thankfully, no one was injured. However, two cars were damaged by the collapse.

It happened at a gas station near South Main and Ravenna streets around 7 p.m.

Mark Watt snapped photos of the damage and shared them on Facebook.

The city said crews are on scene working to clean up the mess.

The exact cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, but officials said there were high winds and heavy rain in the area when it happened.

