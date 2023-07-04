Gates Mills, Chester Township police officers rescue unconscious driver from crashed burning car

Last month, police officers from Gates Mills and Chester Township came to the aid of an unconscious motorist in a burning car.

According to authorities, it happened on June 28 near Mayfield Road and Westchester Trail.

When Chester Township officers Matt Less and Nick Lacampo arrived, they met up with Gates Mills officer Arch Kimbrew who was already at the scene.

The three officers pulled the unconscious driver from his vehicle as flames engulfed it and carried him to safety.

"The quick and decisive actions of these officers likely prevented serious injury," Chester Township Police said.

Authorities didn't say what caused the crash but did say the driver was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension. Additional charges are likely, authorities said.

