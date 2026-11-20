CLEVELAND — If you need a hot meal this Thanksgiving season, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has you covered. The food bank is hosting hot meal sites from Saturday the 21st to the 28th. Below is the completed list of events:

11/21: Help Ministry Greater Faith Baptist Church - 13816 Saint Clair Avenue,

Cleveland. Serving congregate and grab and go meals at 12:00 p.m.

11/22: A Place at the Table - 2254 Euclid Ave, Cleveland. Serving a congregate

meal from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

11/24: John Knox Presbyterian Church – 25200 Lorain Rd. North Olmsted. Serving

grab and go and drive-through meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

11/24: St. Mary’s House of Hospitality – 5500 West 54th St., Cleveland. Serving

a traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

11/24: Lakewood United Methodist Church - 15700 Detroit Rd., Lakewood. Serving

grab and go and drive-through meals at 5:30 p.m.

11/25: Karpos Ministry - 242 N State St., Painesville. Serving a congregate meal

at 4:45 p.m.

11/25: St. Edward High School - 13500 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. Serving a

traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

11/26: St. Boniface - 3555 West 54th St., Cleveland. Serving a traditional

congregate Thanksgiving meal from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

11/26: Church of the Ascension - 13216 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood. Serving a

traditional congregate or grab and go Thanksgiving meal at 12:00 p.m.

11/28: Clague Road United Church of Christ - 3650 Clague Rd., North Olmsted.

Serving grab and go or drive-through meals from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

11/28: St. Matthew United Methodist Church - 8601 Wade Park Ave., Cleveland.

Serving a traditional congregate Thanksgiving meal from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you need a food pantry or other type of food distribution, you can contact the GCFB's Help Center at 216-738-2067