Geauga County Rescue Mission receives timely anonymous gift

CHARDON, Ohio — Receiving a gift feels good and perhaps even better when it’s unexpected.

The Geauga Faith Rescue Mission in Chardon, got quite the surprise while looking over its financial records.

An anonymous donor gifted the faith-based nonprofit $104,000.

Anthony Aldridge has been living at the rescue mission for the past two months.

“What has your journey been like?” I asked him.

Aldridge said, “It's been tough. It's been tough but these guys have been here the entire way and it's been humbling."

The transitional and supportive housing program helps men like Aldridge access medical services, transportation, job opportunities and more.

“Our goal is to give them a comprehensive wellness program that tries to meet them where they're at… what practices, what habits need to change for them to have success," said Nathan Long, the rescue mission’s executive director.

The organization’s program director, Claud Nystrom, said the work is challenging at times but rewarding.

"We're here to honor God, and by showing love to these individuals, walking them through the process, it is showing love to God,” Nystrom said.

The home, on Washington Street, can house up to six men.

“Without it I do think that a lot of people would be in a lot more trouble, and they do a lot of good here,” Aldridge said.

Recently, Long got a call from the board treasurer, who had a big question about a financial report.

“And I pulled up my bank account and went to the loan, and the loan said, “Closed,” Long said.

He quickly went to the neighborhood bank to learn more.

“Someone had a few days before that went in… and just wrote a check and paid off the remaining balance of $104,000."

It was indeed true; someone paid off the men’s shelter mortgage.

A letter from the donor said they wished to remain anonymous.

Long read a portion of the letter that stated, “Geauga Faith Rescue Mission reminds us all that in troubling times, there is still a lot of good in this world. And that we should d never lose faith in God and humanity. May you continue changing the world for the better, one person at a time.”

The gift could not have come at a better time, as the rescue mission is working to buy the home next door to open a women’s shelter capable of housing up to four people at a time.

“We get calls just about every day of someone that is needing shelter. And so right now, we're putting women in a hotel program, but it's really not meeting the needs that our county has,” Long said.

Chardon's planning commission has approved the home to be used as a women’s shelter.

“But we still need to be able to raise around $300,000 to purchase the property and then do all the required renovations,” Long said.

Despite tight budgets and sometimes worries about how things will get accomplished, Nathan said that needs are always met somehow.

He said he and the board are grateful for all the donors— those they know and those they don't.

“Our goal is to have a place here that’s carved out here in Geauga County that’s a legacy of compassion,” Long said.

Aldridge works at a local gas station and hopes to have his own place soon.

“And these guys (Geauga Faith Rescue Mission) will always be around to be able to help me… if I'm in that pinch for advice and otherwise,” Aldridge said.

More information on the Geauga Faith Rescue Mission can be found on its website, including ways to make a donation.