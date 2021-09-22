Geauga County Sheriff's Office recognizes 2 dispatchers for helping family deliver baby during call

CHARDON, Ohio — Two dispatchers with the Geauga County Sheriff's Office have been recognized by the department for their dedication to public service by stepping a Bainbridge Township family through how to deliver a baby during a call on Tuesday.

According to the department, dispatcher Sara Newpher took the call and gave instructions to the family on what to do while dispatcher Jimmy Dhayer sent emergency crews to help the mother, who was in active labor.

The mother delivered a baby boy while crews were arriving to help.

The sheriff's office said both dispatchers received stork pins to "commemorate their actions and the successful outcome of the call."

