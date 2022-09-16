Geauga County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for fleeing and eluding

Deputies with the Geauga County Sheriff's Office are searching for Codie Michael Brewster, a 26-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant and also sought for allegedly fleeing police and causing a serious-injury crash.

According to police, Brewster is wanted for fleeing and eluding.

He caused a crash and then fled the area on foot, authorities said.

Deputies said anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 440-286-1234. Brewster should not be approached.

Tips can be anonymous.

