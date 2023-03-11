Geauga County youth pastor indicted for alleged sexual abuse of minors, police say

Dennis W. Laferty, the pastor of Thompson United Methodist Church in Thompson Township, was indicted by a Geauga County grand jury after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against minors, according to a news release from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

Laferty, 37, is indicted on the following charges:



Five counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony

One count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony

One count of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor

The alleged abuse is said to have occurred between 2019 and January 2023, according to the indictment.

Authorities said they believe there may be more victims. Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand is asking for the public's assistance with this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Geauga County Department of Job and Family Services at 440-285-9141.

“This is still an ongoing investigation so we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” said Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz.

