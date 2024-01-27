Geauga Parks invites your family to hike in all four seasons

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Calling all hiking enthusiasts! The Geauga Park District is offering its "Geauga Gems Trekking Series" again this year. The program encourages folks to get outside and explore our local trails during all four seasons.

The program allows beginners and seasoned hikers to get involved while checking out recommended trails. Naturalists actually pick trails that are optimal each season.

If you want to participate, you select four hikes to complete each season from a list of six trail recommendations. Or, you can pick your own favorite trails or join in on naturalist-led hikes. The goal is 16 hikes at the end of the year.

You can also earn the reward if you hike 60 miles by year's end on any trail of your choosing.

If completed, you can earn a trekking pole with a "Geauga Gems" sticker.

To participate, click here. Online, there are printable cards to track your hiking progress. You can also pick up a card at West Woods Nature Center at 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell Township or Big Creek Park's Meyer Center at 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon Township.