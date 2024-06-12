'Genesis' production crew creating fictitious businesses in Public Square for upcoming filming

CLEVELAND — Movie production crews are sweating in Cleveland. They're preparing for another major feature film to shoot in the city.

'Genesis,' widely said to be a new Superman movie, has recently been seeking stand-ins and extras. James Gunn is the director.

Angela Boehm Casting said online that filming in Cleveland begins June 17.

Blue, one of Superman's signature colors and signage, now advertises an appliance, TV and gaming equipment store at 75 Public Square, a luxury apartment building next door to Old Stone Church.

"I noticed it and I was like, 'Whoa, where'd that come from,'" said Sharon Knowlton.

Next to the appliance shop is a bookstore.

"Yeah, I hope it stays there," said Larry Goodman with a laugh.

It turns out the appliance store and bookstore are fictitious businesses for 'Genesis.'

Wednesday, I saw a production crew making finishing touches.

"What do you think about all that work they got to do?" I asked Riley Emia.

"Glad it ain't me," Emia said. "I actually like very much like the Superman movies and all the DC and Marvels."

Emia said having the film shot in Cleveland is a win-win.

"I think it fits as Superman was originally born here in Cleveland," Emia said.

'Genesis,' according to an application with the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program, has a $363 million budget. It's slated to receive an $11 million tax credit from the state. The application states that 25% of the film will be shot in Cincinnati and Cleveland. More than 3,200 Ohio residents are projected to be hired.

"You know we're like the second Hollywood," said Chris Tsolakis, one of downtown Cleveland's food vendors.

Rev. Stephen C. Blonder Adams is the pastor of Old Stone Church.

The self-described comic book geek is excited about the Superman film and Clevland's role.

"We're hopeful that it's just one more sign that the vibrancy of Cleveland is being appreciated," Blonder Adams said.

He said the pop-up storefronts caught his attention too.

"I'll have to admit when I first drove by and saw things happening I'm like, 'Aww they're filling that space' and then for it to be part of the movie and everything is awesome," Blonder Adams said.

The church hosts a weekly midweek communion service on Wednesdays. Blonder Adams said Genesis's production crew kept the church in the loop.

"Do you think the church might make a cameo in the movie?" I asked Blonder Adams.

"Well, I sure hope so. I think they should. If they don't have it written in they should have a minister in this new movie," Blonder Adams said.

He thinks the movie could bring real businesses to the block.

"That would be remarkable," Blonder Adams said.

While he'll be watching to see what ends up in the film, that's not the case for everyone.

"I don't watch movies, so I probably won't see it," Knowlton said with a chuckle. "My husband will tell you I go to sleep on a movie."