Get ready to squash some more bugs. It's almost time for invasive spotted lanternflies to return.

CLEVELAND — It's spring, and that can only mean one thing — the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that's known to wreak havoc on crops and your favorite plants, is getting ready to return.

News 5 Cleveland

According to Ohio State University, spotted lanternfly eggs laid last fall could hatch in the coming weeks. Now is the time to be on the lookout for the egg masses, as they typically hatch in late April through June.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Two examples of the Spotted Lanternfly.

Egg masses are gray-brown and easily blend into tree bark or concrete. Eggs can be found on plants and other surfaces close to ground level but occasionally may be much higher.

Tom deHaas / Ann Chanon

Two spotted lanternfly egg masses on a tree branch.

While these bugs can't harm humans, they harm native plant life. The pesky insects feed on wood and flowery plants, leaving behind a sticky, sugary liquid that causes plants to wilt and become more susceptible to diseases. The bugs aren't a direct threat to trees, but trees can be robbed of nutrients from the insects feeding year after year, causing the tree to die eventually.

These insects can travel long distances by hitchhiking on cars and quickly spread to other areas.

Their presence for the last few years has caused concern for Ohio’s wine industry, the sixth-largest in the U.S., contributing more than $1 billion to the state's economy every year. More than 250 wineries across the state employ thousands of people.

In-Depth: Local wineries concerned as invasive, destructive insect spotted in Ohio

RELATED: Local wineries concerned as invasive, destructive insect spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has created a website to report bugs and their eggs. If you suspect you have found a spotted lanternfly, you should kill it and report it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Spotted lanternfly found, reported, squashed in News 5 parking lot

When reporting a sighting, you should include the location, preferably GPS coordinates, and your contact information. Photographs are also helpful.

Visit the ODA’s spotted lanternfly reporting site here.