Get your lighters ready, weed growers ramp up flower production ahead of hopeful June rec date

BEDFORD, Ohio — Area cannabis dispensaries are still eagerly waiting for state legislators in Columbus to officially give a date for when recreational marijuana can go on sale in Ohio. For those ready to light up, there was some good progress made down at the State House this week and the sale of recreational marijuana could possibly start as soon as June.

Area medical marijuana cultivators like Klutch Cannabis have been in it for the long haul and the green light is starting to glimmer at the end of the tunnel.

“We've been looking forward to this and working hard on it for a long, long time.” said Pete Nischt, Vice President of Compliance and Communications at Klutch Cannabis. “Our stores are ready, and our production facility is ready here in Akron.”

Monday the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review approved regulations from the Division of Cannabis Control, also known as DCC, which means medical dispensaries could start applying for a recreational license in the next few weeks. Per issue 2, the DCC wasn't set to start processing retailer applications until June, but since the DCC is working quickly, adult usage weed may be available in just one month. Owner of Buckeye Relief and Amplify Dispensaries, Andy Rayburn, said this is a breakthrough.

“Finally we can bring a safe alternative to all those several millions of people who've have had to buy unsafe unqualified product from the illegal market. and we can have a safe friendly place to buy safe tested product,” said

Rayburn adds Buckeye Relief has ramped up production in anticipation of the tentative fast-approaching start date.

“Over the last couple months, we bumped up our flower cultivation volumes and we've bumped up our distilling volumes so we will have plenty of product for our gummies and cartridges,” said Rayburn.

Next, the DCC has to file the rule in final form with JCARR, the legislative service commission and the secretary of state's office by May 22nd. From there, applications will be available before June 7th. These applications will only be available for a cultivator, processor, testing lab, or dispensary currently licensed as a medical marijuana facility to convert its license to a dual-use license and for groups just wanting to sell recreationally. Lawmakers say applications could be approved in a week.

"Yesterday was a very positive first step, and a first step and there's many more steps to be taken,” Rayburn added.

Ohio voters voted 'yes' to issue two over 5 months ago. If there's a cannabis related story you'd like us to follow-through on email Bryn Caswell at bryn.caswell@wews.com