Giant Eagle slashed these produce prices by 20%

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Giant Eagle is working to help shoppers combat high food prices that have been hurting many of our wallets for months. Starting today, the grocery chain is launching a new “low price initiative” that they say will save customers $25 million in yearly savings. Prices on over 200 produce products will be slashed by 20%.

According to the "consumer price index," food prices are up 2.5% this year compared to August 2023, and the USDA predicts that all food prices will continue to increase by 2.2% for the rest of the year. Now, for 2025, the USDA isn't predicting food prices are going to get much better, projecting prices will keep rising in 2025 by at least 1.6%.

“Not only do we want people to be able to stretch their grocery budgets, but we wanna make sure that when they go to the store, they're able to fill their cart,” said Jannah Jabllnowski. “It's with a lot of high-quality nutritious fresh items and still feel really good about the value when they go to check out."

The Food Industry Association reported 58% of Americans say they eat produce at least 4 to 5 days a week.

Some popular produce prices that have been lowered include:



Jumbo Naval Oranges NOW: $1 each — Was: $1.25 each

Large Ripe and Ready Avocados NOW: $1.50 each — Was: $2 each

Seedless Cucumbers NOW: $2 each — Was: $2.50 each

Broccoli NOW: $2.99 each — Was: $4.99 each

Stem or Hydroponic Tomatoes NOW: $2.49 per pound — Was: $2.99 per pound

Jumbo Baking Potatoes or Yams NOW: $1.49 per pound — Was: $1.99 per pound

Giant Eagle Whole White Mushrooms NOW: $2.49 per 8-ounce pack — Was: $2.99 per 8-ounce pack

Giant Eagle Premium Petite or Matchstick Carrots NOW: $1.99 per bag — Was: $3.29 per bag

Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits and Salad Bowls NOW: $3.33 each — Was: $3.99 each

Giant Eagle said this is a long-term initiative and has no end date.