Glenville branch of the Cleveland Public Library celebrates grand re-opening on St Clair

CLEVELAND — After 15 months of construction, the Glenville branch of the Cleveland Public Library at East 118th Street and St. Clair Avenue held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, formally marking the completion of the building's overhaul.

Inside, visitors found a library of the future, poised to regain its place as the centerpiece of this eastside neighborhood. Among other things, this state-of-the-art Workforce and Senior Digital Innovation Lab is complete with what are called maker spaces, the first on the east side.

"And not only is this one the east side's version of a maker's space, but this one is geared towards senior citizens and also adults who are looking to improve skills that might help them in the workforce," said Regional Director of Cleveland Public Library Peter J. Roth.

Geared towards seniors is key. Leading them to technology when their instincts might prompt them to run from it.

"It's so important that we have a space with people who are able to bring them along, introduce them to the new technology so that they can join the workforce or that they can just be better in their own personal lives," said Library Director and CEO Felton Thomas.

Theresa Scott was among those on hand for the ceremonies Friday, and she said the programs will be in the future.

"Take advantage of the opportunity while it's there, it's brand new, they have people who will instruct you and teach you," Scott said. "They have all kinds of programs. Programs for the children, for the adults and for all ages. There's something here for everyone."

The upgrades were made possible by the library system's largest single contribution, a $3.25 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation. Three brothers, since passed, grew up in this very neighborhood, but will now shape the future of those that follow a century later. On hand was Tom Mandel, Morton's son, who said his father would be smiling.

"I know that to him this library would be very important to his comfort that for another 100 years this neighborhood will be a vibrant part of the city of Cleveland," Mandel said.

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation pledged another $3 million in May to a similar upgrade at the library's Slavic Village branch on Fleet Avenue.

