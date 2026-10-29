Glenville removed from Ohio high school football playoffs amid eligibility investigation

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed Cleveland's Glenville High School from this year's football playoffs, ending the three-time state champion's bid for another title.

The OHSAA announced this evening that it pulled Glenville from the playoffs as part of an ongoing investigation into student-athlete participation.

Glenville has long been an Ohio high school powerhouse. The Tarblooders won three state football championships since 2022. They will not win a fourth in 2026.

The issues stem from students who attend Ginn Academy, a non-member magnet school founded by Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. Those students are supposed to play sports at the Cleveland Metro school closest to their residence.

This is not the first time Glenville has faced this issue. The Tarblooders were disqualified in 2018 for the same issue, fined $5,000, and placed on probation through 2021. That was the year before the Tarblooders won their first state title in 2022.

Their first-round opponent, Hunting Valley University School, will advance while the investigation continues.

There is no word yet on additional penalties for Glenville.