Glenville football team makes Cleveland public school history, wins state championship

CANTON, Ohio — Saturday night the Glenville Tarblooders took on Cincinnati Wyoming in the OHSAA Division IV State Championship. Both teams went into the game with undefeated seasons. After being tied in the second quarter, the Tarblooders left Wyoming scoreless for the remaining of the game, winning 26-6.

Glenville made history with the win, becoming the first school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship.

To celebrate Saturday night, the Terminal Tower in Downtown Cleveland was lit up bright Tarblooder red.

"It means we can achieve greatness, you know for our town, our city, our kids, our community. It's hard for me to really explain," said an emotional head coach Ted Ginn Sr. after the historic win.

