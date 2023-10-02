GM's Parma Metal Plant impacted by UAW strike hitting two of the bigger plants they supply with parts

PARMA, Ohio — Operations continued Monday at GM's Parma Metal Center but with fewer employees doing the work. The plant laid off 130 union workers Friday, or about 13.5% of the workforce. The plant hasn't been targeted by the UAW's 18-day targeted strike, but two of the biggest plants they send parts to have been.

"That totals approximately 35% of our volume," said GM Parma Plant Director Amy Carrier of the plants in Missouri and Michigan.

"Currently, we have our banks filled for those plants that were impacted by the stoppage. We continue to build products for the other 65 percent of our customers that we supply."

When asked if she feels there might be other layoffs down the road? "That I can't touch base on, I'm only aware of what the current impacts are," she said. "We are a parts supplier for structural components for a majority of North American plants, so if there are impacts at other facilities, that does have the potential to impact us here at Parma."

Much, if not all, of what happens in this strike is beyond her control and that of UAW Local 1005 President Dan Schwartz. The two say they have a good working relationship but clearly see things differently on what the UAW is asking for and what GM is offering.

"It's very tight-lipped, you know there's not a lot coming out," Schwartz said of the negotiations. "We just know that President Fain says that we're disappointed that they're not bringing us any offer. That's what we're asking for or anywhere even near."

Carrier says her concerns at this point are not only for the GM employees here but those impacted outside of this plant.

"We recognize that for every one GM employee, six other employees in the area are most likely affected in some way, shape or form," she said. "We do not want this to be a negative impact on not only our team members but our customers and the big community as well."

Schwartz, though says this strike is for the community, the working community as a whole. If the UAW is successful now, he says, it will send a message that other workers will benefit from in the future.

"We're fighting for our fair contract for not only our UAW members and the auto workers, but we're fighting for social justice and economic justice for the working class that's out there," Schwartz said. "Anybody that gets up in the morning that puts their work boots on whether you work in a factory or you work on a job site, or you're a roadworker, a truck driver or mechanic or work in a hospital or a policeman or fireman. You should get what you deserve."