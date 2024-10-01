Going Green: How federal grant money is adding more electric buses to the road

OHIO — Since 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency has been dishing out thousands of dollars for schools to purchase electric buses.

The grant is worth $5 billion, and so far, 800 districts across the country have been able to add at least one of these green machines to their fleet.

Shaker Heights is one of the schools. The district purchased its electric bus last year. In just one year, the school district has already seen some savings.

"It's reliable," Ray Ratcliffe, Shaker's assistant transportation supervisor, said. "It's significantly reducing fuel and maitenance costs."

The bus costs the district about $2,739.30 in energy costs. That's 40% less than what it costs to operate a diesel bus.

"There will come a time when you have small problems," Ratcliffe said. "As time goes on and we learn more, they'll be just as good as the diesel buses."

So far, 800 school districts across the country have used grant money to buy at least one electric vehicle for their fleet. The EPA says the move is reducing carbon emissions.

But not everyone is sold on the electric bus movement.

"The program is laudable," State Senator Andrew Brenner said. "I don't know if it worked well."

Brenner said there are still several kinks with electric buses that need to be worked out. The buses are heavier and could lead to damage on roads. He thinks improvements should be made to the bus' battery life along with our nation's grid capacity.

"If electric vehicles become more efficient from a battery standpoint," Brenner said. "That might change things over time. But, right now, we just do not have the capacity."

This is a time when schools have tighter budgets and an increased need for drivers and student intervention. Brenner feels those dollars would be better spent elsewhere.

"If we took those dollars and instead of trying to buy an electric bus," he said. "Which costs $380,000 more per bus versus $120,000 or $140,000 per bus, You know that would free up dollars locally to be able to then hire bus drivers."

But Shaker Heights is not shying away from this green initiative. Two more electric buses are on their way to the district.

"In 10 to 20 years," Ratcliffe said. "We could see where it could be all our buses are electric. It will help us reduce our carbon footprint, be forward thinking, and keep us moving with the times."

The Ohio EPA is encouraging interested districts to apply now because, with the balance of power up for grabs in Washington, priorities could change in the future. For more details on these grants, click here.