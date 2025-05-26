Gold star families in Elyria remember fallen heroes

ELYRIA — Sunday morning was an emotional day for families in Lorain County, many of them gathered at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in downtown Elyria to honor their loved ones who died in battle.

“We have to have events like this so that we don’t forget, and we have to recognize the ones that have passed away and the families who are suffering,” said Officer at Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ted Wolf.

Wolf attended the ceremony to honor his two friends who died during the Vietnam War.

“Losing someone in war is probably one of the hardest things, especially when they are young,” said Wolf.

The names of those who lost their lives were called out at the ceremony, and volunteers would place engraved dog tags with their names on American flags.

“When you hear their names, it’s sad. It brings tears to my eyes because it’s something no one wants to happen, it changes your whole life forever,” said Wolf

But it is the gold star families who are the legacy of those fallen service members.

Organizers said brave men and women of the different armed forces represent the very best of the nation, matched only by the families who walk beside them in service. And it is their sacred duty to recognize the unending and immeasurable sacrifices the military families make in support of their loved ones for America.

And while no sunset or sunrise will be the same for these families, the gold star remembrance ceremony is a reminder of why the country must never forget the sacrifices made for freedom.

“This memorial is for the parents and spouses who were forced to give their loved ones for our liberty. This is our way of looking at those who wear the gold star and saying to them that the sacrifice that they make daily for the rest of their lives is worthy of our admiration and our respect,” said Director of Lorain County Veteran Services Commission, Jacob Smith.

