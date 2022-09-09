Gone but never forgotten: Flags of Honor place over 600 flags to remember lives of fallen servicemen and women

CLEVELAND — The third annual Flags of Honor took place at Edgewater Park in Downtown Cleveland on Monday to honor over 600 men and women who have given their lives in police, fire and military professions.

The goal of the event is not only to honor those who have lost their lives, but to improve relationships between law enforcement and the surrounding communities.

Flags of Honor also doubles as a fundraising event for the FBI and the CLECAA, which is the FBI’s Citizen Academy.

Each flag is adorned with a tag that commemorates someone who lost their life in the line of duty. Anyone who has impacted a life in one way or another, such as teachers, doctors, or former military, can be honored through these tags.

A veteran who served during 9/11 partook in the event and remembers thinking about those back home.

“It just makes a difference to me to be able to show a little bit of support,” he said.

Those working the event hope people don’t forget those who served past Labor Day weekend, with the goal of being honored throughout the year.

