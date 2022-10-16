Good Knights non-profit providing beds for children gets help from Lorain Correctional Institution

LORAIN, Ohio — According to the Lorain Correctional Institution, they have partnered with Good Knights of Lorain County to build beds for children in need who sleep on the floor.

Good Knights is a non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to giving beds to children who need them in Lorain County.

The partnership gives incarcerated adults the opportunity to make a difference in the community at a time when Good Knights say bed requests are high.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time. Our bed requests have nearly doubled this year and being an all-volunteer organization, it’s been hard to keep up. With the prison building 50 plus beds a month our volunteers can focus on getting kids into those beds” said Roger Dorsey, president and executive director of Good Knights.

Lorain Correctional Institution

Warden Jennifer Gillece Black shared her thoughts on the program saying, “community service is a key component of rehabilitation for our incarcerated population. Volunteer work also allows an opportunity for our incarcerated population to find themselves through giving back to others. We want to be a part of providing a safe, secure space for a child to be able to rest his or her head at night."

