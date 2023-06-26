Good Morning America heads to Cleveland to crown the best local breakfast spot

CLEVELAND — Good Morning America is bringing its United States of Breakfast tour to Cleveland Tuesday, where two area restaurants will go head to head to be crowned the best breakfast in Cleveland.

Two Tremont area restaurants, Martha on the Fly and Grumpy's Cafe, will compete tomorrow morning on News 5. Our own morning anchor, Mike Brookbank, will be one of the three judges.

How cool!@GMA is bringing its United States of Breakfast tour to #Cleveland tomorrow.



I will join Dominique Moceanu (former American gymnast) and my buddy @Rickonia (@RAKECleveland) to crown the best local breakfast.@Marthaonthefly takes on @GrumpysCafe tomorrow on @WEWS! pic.twitter.com/H0IQ9wQTm8 — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) June 26, 2023

Joining Brookbank will be former American gymnast Dominique Moceanu and Rickey Smith, founder of the nonprofit Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere or R.A.K.E.

