Good Samaritans pull man out of water near Whiskey Island

CLEVELAND — A man near Whiskey Island and Edgewater Park Marina was pulled from the water by good Samaritans who found him floating by a jet ski around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 32-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

U.S. Coast Guard crews and Cleveland EMS responded to the scene.

The good Samaritans performed first aid on the man until authorities arrived, the Coast Guard said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

ODNR said it wants to remind "visitors to always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions, posted advisories and safety instructions from park officials."

No additional information regarding the incident has been released.

