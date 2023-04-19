Good things come in 3s — Third eaglet hatches at Mentor Marsh

They say that good things come in threes and that appears to be the case in Mentor. A third baby eaglet hatched in the nest at Mentor Marsh.

The third baby bird in the nest is in addition to the two that hatched last week. Eagles are only able to lay up to three eggs at a time, but sometimes not all will hatch, or complications can occur during the early stages of life.

But luckily, the marsh eagle pair successfully incubated and fed them thoroughly throughout the beginning weeks.

Now that the baby eaglets are strong enough to stand, you can see all three of them with a full coat of feathers and longer beaks.

It is still unknown what gender the eaglets are but that will be determined once the birds continue to develop within the upcoming weeks.

