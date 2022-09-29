Gourd-eous art: Plastic surgeon and master pumpkin carver team up to teach carving class in Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — For some, carving a pumpkin is more than just a traditional two triangles and a jagged mouth. Instead, it is a work of art for those who enrolled in a master pumpkin carving class in Chargin Falls.

Gregory Fedele, a plastic surgeon, and Deane Arnold, a world-renowned pumpkin carver, teamed up to put on the workshop to teach people how to carve faces into the gourds.

"I love Halloween," said Fedele. "I've always loved Halloween. As a plastic surgeon, it all kind of fit together with doing artwork and sculpting."

The masterclass opens more doors than just new skills with tools, but a community of carvers.

"It's a community," said Arnold. "Most of us know each other. We've worked with each other. We are familiar with each other's work even if we haven't met each other."

Stella Kotsatosangelo enjoys the activity because it brings a smile to people's faces.

"I just enjoy it. You take a pumpkin and next thing you know, you turn it into something that makes people happy or smile or go, 'Oh my gosh! That's a pumpkin!' That's always been my favorite," she said.

Arnold encourages anyone to take a class such as this.

"People who did not expect that they could do anything or maybe they were hesitant, they walk away with a pumpkin that just startles them at how well they did it," Arnold said.

