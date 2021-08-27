Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of victims killed in Kabul, Afghanistan

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, in accordance with the order issued by President Joe Biden, has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff to honor the lives of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

All U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds will be lowered throughout the state until sunset on Aug. 30.

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed Thursday after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. It marked the deadliest day for American forces fighting in Afghanistan since August 2011, according to the Associated Press.

At least 95 Afghans are now confirmed to have been killed.

In emotional remarks from the White House on Thursday, Biden promised retribution for the attack.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anybody who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” said Biden during his remarks from the White House.

