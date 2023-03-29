Gov. DeWine orders Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify xylazine as Schedule III controlled substance

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify xylazine, a drug commonly used by veterinarians to sedate animals, as a controlled substance due to its black-market use of being mixed with synthetic opioids, fentanyl or heroin.

The drug isn't approved for use in humans and can have serious and sometimes fatal side effects if taken.

"This lethal drug has dangerous side effects which can’t be reversed by naloxone, so there is no way to reverse its impact on people,” DeWine said. “The rate of overdose deaths involving a mixture of xylazine and other drugs is increasing at an alarming rate, which is exactly why we need to take action now."

Individuals who overdose on an opioid mixed with xylazine may experience respiratory depression, the governor's office said. When taken by humans, xylazine may also cause skin ulcers that can lead to tissue decay or bacterial infections, which in turn, may require amputation.

It's estimated that around 25-30% of Ohio's fentanyl cases include xylazine, but that is a conservative estimate, according to state officials, as cases are believed to be underreported since oftentimes drug labs don't test for uncontrolled substances.

To combat this, DeWine signed an executive order Wednesday that directs the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to immediately classify the drug as a Schedule III controlled substance, which will allow for more "robust testing and will make the sale and trafficking of xylazine for illicit use a criminal offense."

According to DeWine's Office, Ohio Department of Health data shows overdose deaths involving xylazine have been on the rise over the last few years. In 2019, there were 15 overdose deaths; in 2020 there were 45 overdose deaths; in 2021 there were 75 overdose deaths. Data for last year hasn't been completed. Incomplete 2022 data shows 113 overdose deaths, but those figures are only through March 14, 2022. In all the above-mentioned overdoses, 99.2% involved fentanyl as well.

Veterinarians and animal clinics will still be able to acquire the drug but must obtain a new license to administer it.

News 5 told you about the drug and its use last month when anchor Tracy Carloss spoke to the Drug Enforcement Administration about it.

"Ohio historically has been one of the first places, the first states that we see a lot of these trends beginning, “ Orville Greene, DEA special agent in charge of the Detroit Division, told News 5 in February.

