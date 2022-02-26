Gov. DeWine orders Ohio to cease purchase, sale of Russian Standard vodka

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that he has ordered the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop the purchase and sale of Russian Standard vodka, which is the only Russian-owned vodka distillery that sells vodka in Ohio.

The vodka is sold in the Buckeye State under the brands Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka.

There are more than 6,400 bottles of the Russian Standard vodka for sale in Ohio across the 487 state liquor agencies, according to DeWine and the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

The vodka will be removed from store shelves. Other brands of vodka will still be available for purchase, including ones branded with Russian names since they are purchased from distilleries outside of Russia.

